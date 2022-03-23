Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $86.22, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 5.61% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.63 billion, up 14.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $32.78 billion, which would represent changes of +3.4% and +12.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.15, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.