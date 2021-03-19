Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $106.34, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had gained 2.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SBUX is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.77 billion, up 12.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +141.88% and +21.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. SBUX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SBUX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.04, so we one might conclude that SBUX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



