Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $95.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had lost 13.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 29.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.98 billion, up 18.28% from the year-ago period.

SBUX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.17% and +12.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Starbucks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.85, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

