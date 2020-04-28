Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

When will Starbucks (SBUX) get back to full strength? The coffee giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Its shares have declined 18% over the past three months and are down 14% year to date, compared to a 12% drop in the S&P 500 index.

Is now a good time to buy? Citing business disruption related to Covid-19 in China, the company earlier this month pulled its full-year guidance and issued preliminary Q2 EPS results that was below analyst consensus estimate. The management cautioned that Q3 results could also be weak, saying it expects the negative financial impacts to be "significantly greater" than in Q2 and extend into Q4.

Given the management's strong execution track record, along with its solid capital position, it seems investors are willing to give the company more time to better assess what re-opening its stores will look like. Prior to the pandemic, the company had taken on various initiatives, including expanding its delivery service, growing digital relationships and enhancing in-store customer experience have driven positive same-store-sales. On Tuesday analysts will nonetheless be focused on various metrics to gauge Starbucks’ growth prospects.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects the Seattle, Wash.-based company to earn 34 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 60 cents per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are projected to decline 35% year over year to $1.82 per share, while full-year revenue of $24.49 billion would decline 7.6% year over year.

Unlike previous quarters, expectations are relatively low for the premium coffee chain, which is the case for many companies this earnings season. Beyond the top and bottom-line performance, investors will focus on segment performances to determine how Starbucks is navigating the restaurant closures and managing cash flow. Meanwhile, prior concerns about Starbucks’ U.S. market saturation will be a thing of the past. Wall Street will also look to the company’s international segment, namely its China operations, to gauge reopening strategies. In that regard, Wall Street seems mixed.

Analysts at BTIG Securities which has a Neutral rating on the stock expressed some concern. "We believe a lack of visibility on the pace of sales recovery in the U.S. will lead to depressed EPS results in the coming quarters,” the analysts noted. “While we believe the issues related to coronavirus are transitory, we are not yet convinced that consumers will fully return to their prior purchasing habits when lock-downs are lifted in the U.S.”

Conversely, analysts at Citigroup are more optimistic. While initiating Starbucks with a Buy rating, the analyst noted, "We are optimistic that SBUX will return to growth next year, as we forecast 16% revenue growth and 32% EPS growth in FY21.” Citigroup’s view is more long term and I believe that’s how investors should view Starbucks during this period. Prior to the pandemic, the company was consistently delivering not only double-digit revenue growth but also strong comps, including in China where it opened more than 600 new stores in fiscal 2019.

