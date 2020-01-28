Starbucks (SBUX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

It seems each time valuation concerns have been raised about shares of Starbucks (SBUX), they keep going higher. Various initiatives, including expanding its delivery service, growing digital relationships and enhancing in-store customer experience have driven positive same-store-sales (SSSG). Can it continue?

The company, which is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell, has seen its shares rise to all-time highs, gaining some 41% over the past year, including 7% year to date, besting the 2.7% rise in the S&P 500 index. In other words, expectations are high and the premium coffee chain has a lot to prove Tuesday.

Beyond the top and bottom-line performance, investors will focus on segment performances to determine the extent to which its strategic initiatives are delivering where it matters. With concerns about Starbucks’ U.S. market saturation still in focus, Wall Street will look to the international segment to gauge Starbucks' growth prospects. On Tuesday investors will want to see these positive trends continue.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street expects the Seattle, Wash.-based company to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $7.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 75 cents per share on revenue of $6.63 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are projected to rise 7.7% year over year to $3.05 per share, while full-year revenue of $28.39 billion would rise 7% year over year.

As evidenced by its previous two quarters, during which it delivered not only double-digit revenue growth but also strong SSSG, Starbucks' growth strategy in overseas markets, particularly in China, has begun to pay dividends. The international segment, which includes China Asia Pacific, help drive Q4 Global comparable store sales higher by 5%, besting the 4% consensus estimate. Just as impressive, comparable sales were up 6% for the Americas and U.S., while international comparable sales rose 3%.

The strong Q4 performance is notable, particularly as Starbucks is seeing increased competition from Luckin Coffee (LK). Starbucks' rewards program in China, launched last year, has also been well-received. That Starbucks grew total transactions in China by 13% underscores the effectiveness of not only the growth strategy in terms of the region’s brand awareness, but also the increased adoption of the loyalty platforms in that region.

On Tuesday Starbucks, which opened more than 600 new stores in China during fiscal 2019 and now has more than 4,000 locations across the country, will be expected to sustain that level of performance. And the company’s guidance for Q2 and the fiscal year will the looked upon to steer expectation for what China (the world’s second largest economy) is forecasted to deliver in terms of accelerated growth.

The company believes it still has tons of room to grow its global footprint. The management announced plans to open 2,000 net new Starbucks locations globally, including continued expansion efforts targeted in the U.S. and China. How these plans will impact near-term profits will be a topic of interest for analysts and certain to be discussed on Tuesday. In terms of the stock, while it’s no longer cheap, that won’t stop it from going higher given the rate of execution by the company.

