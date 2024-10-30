Starbucks says it will not hike prices thorugh FY25 in company operated cafes

Says international business presents “significant” opportunities.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SBUX:
- Starbucks sees fewer new store openings, renovations in FY25
- Starbucks says Q4 traffic decline was mostly in the afternoon
- SBUX Earnings: Starbucks’ Results Miss Targets as Sales Decline for Third Consecutive Quarter
- Starbucks reports Q4 EPS 80c, consensus $1.03
- Starbucks CFO: Results do not reflect the strength of the brand
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.