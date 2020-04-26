Oil
SBUX

Starbucks says in partnership with Sequoia Capital China for investments

Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O on Monday said it has entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Sequoia Capital China that will see the two companies make strategic co-investments in China's technology sector.

The U.S. coffee giant said in a statement that the partnership will create opportunities for it to evolve its business in China and the two will also be able to obtain early access to ideas in the retail marketplace.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Sophie Yu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

