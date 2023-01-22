Starbucks Rewards Are Changing in February -- and These 3 Drinks Will Cost More

Like many other restaurant loyalty programs, the Starbucks Rewards program is about to get updated. Starbucks regulars should be aware of these changes to know what to expect this year. When redeeming rewards, some drinks will now cost more. Find out more.

The Starbucks Rewards program is going through changes

Starbucks recently sent an email to customers alerting them of upcoming terms of service to the Starbucks Rewards program. Beginning on Feb. 13, loyalty program members can expect these changes to start. Here are the redemption options changing:

100 stars: Redeem for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, iced coffee, iced brewed tea, an eligible bakery item or packaged snack, a cold Siren Logo plastic to-go cup (24 oz.), or a Siren Logo plastic hot cup (16 oz.)

Redeem for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, iced coffee, iced brewed tea, an eligible bakery item or packaged snack, a cold Siren Logo plastic to-go cup (24 oz.), or a Siren Logo plastic hot cup (16 oz.) 200 stars: Redeem for a free handcrafted beverage (such as a latte or Frappuccino) or any hot breakfast item (such as a breakfast sandwich or oatmeal)

Redeem for a free handcrafted beverage (such as a latte or Frappuccino) or any hot breakfast item (such as a breakfast sandwich or oatmeal) 300 stars: Redeem for one packaged salad or lunch sandwich, one packaged protein box, or one packaged coffee item (such as whole bean coffee)

These three drinks will now cost more

You may wonder how many extra stars you'll need to earn before redeeming them for your favorite drink. Three beverages will increase in redemption price on Feb. 13:

Hot coffee: A cup of hot coffee will now cost 100 stars instead of 50 stars

A cup of hot coffee will now cost 100 stars instead of 50 stars Hot tea: A cup of hot tea will now cost 100 stars instead of 50 stars

A cup of hot tea will now cost 100 stars instead of 50 stars Handcrafted drinks: Handcrafted drinks will now cost 200 stars instead of 150 stars

It's not all bad news

If you're feeling down about this news, you're not alone. But the good news is some aspects of the Starbucks Rewards program will remain unchanged. Here's what you need to know:

You can continue to modify your drinks for 25 stars: Members can customize their drinks with a free modification (extra express shot, syrup or sauces, or substitute for a dairy alternative) for 25 stars. This current redemption price will remain unchanged.

Members can customize their drinks with a free modification (extra express shot, syrup or sauces, or substitute for a dairy alternative) for 25 stars. This current redemption price will remain unchanged. Some redemptions now cost less: The upcoming changes allow members to redeem their stars for a free iced coffee or iced tea for fewer points. Currently, these beverages cost 150 stars. Members can get these drinks for only 100 stars when the changes start. Additionally, bagged coffee will cost 300 stars instead of 400.

The upcoming changes allow members to redeem their stars for a free iced coffee or iced tea for fewer points. Currently, these beverages cost 150 stars. Members can get these drinks for only 100 stars when the changes start. Additionally, bagged coffee will cost 300 stars instead of 400. How members earn stars will stay the same: When paying with cash, credit cards, or debit cards, members will learn 1 star per $1 spent. When paying with digital or physical gift cards, members earn two stars per $1 spent.

When paying with cash, credit cards, or debit cards, members will learn 1 star per $1 spent. When paying with digital or physical gift cards, members earn two stars per $1 spent. Free birthday drinks aren't going away: Starbucks will continue to send out a free birthday reward to members to use on their birthday.

Starbucks will continue to send out a free birthday reward to members to use on their birthday. Free refills are staying: The coffee shop will continue offering free refills on hot or iced brewed coffee and tea to members when they get a refill on the same store visit.

What these changes mean for your wallet

It'll now cost you more stars for some beverages and food items. Keep this in mind to figure out the best strategy for future redemptions. If you have stars you need to use, it's beneficial to redeem them before Feb. 13 to maximize the value you get.

To maximize your earning potential when ordering at Starbucks, consider using Starbucks gift cards as your payment method to earn more stars. You can load virtual gift cards in the mobile app, load as little as $10 at a time, and continue refilling your card when needed.

It's disappointing that Starbucks is making these changes. But rewards programs like this offer a way for loyal customers to score freebies. You can keep more money in your checking account by earning a few freebies through these programs each year. For additional money tips and guidance, check out our personal finance resources.

