News & Insights

Stocks

Starbucks reports Q4 SSS down 7%

October 22, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company states: “The company’s results were primarily driven by softness in North America’s revenues in the quarter, specifically a 6% decline in U.S. comparable store sales, driven by a 10% decline in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 4% increase in average ticket. The accelerated investments in an expanded range of product offerings coupled with more frequent in-app promotions and integrated marketing to entice frequency across the customer base did not improve customer behaviors, specifically traffic across both Starbucks (SBUX) Rewards and non-SR customer segments, resulting in lower-than-expected performance. Additionally, China comparable store sales declined 14%, driven by an 8% decline in average ticket compounded by a 6% decline in comparable transactions, weighed down by intensified competition and a soft macro environment that impacted consumer spending.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.