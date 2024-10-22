Starbucks reports Q4 SSS down 7%

The company states: “The company’s results were primarily driven by softness in North America’s revenues in the quarter, specifically a 6% decline in U.S. comparable store sales, driven by a 10% decline in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 4% increase in average ticket. The accelerated investments in an expanded range of product offerings coupled with more frequent in-app promotions and integrated marketing to entice frequency across the customer base did not improve customer behaviors, specifically traffic across both Starbucks (SBUX) Rewards and non-SR customer segments, resulting in lower-than-expected performance. Additionally, China comparable store sales declined 14%, driven by an 8% decline in average ticket compounded by a 6% decline in comparable transactions, weighed down by intensified competition and a soft macro environment that impacted consumer spending.”
