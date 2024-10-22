Starbucks reports preliminary Q4 EPS 80c, consensus $1.03

Reports preliminary Q4 revenue $9.1B, consensus $9.38B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SBUX:
- Starbucks raises quarterly dividend to 61c per share from 57c
- Starbucks price target lowered to $117 from $118 at BofA
- McDonald’s vs. Starbucks: Which Restaurant Stock Is a Better Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Appoints New Global Brand Chief
- Starbucks hires former Chipotle executive as Chief Brand Officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.