News & Insights

Stocks

Starbucks reports FY24 SSS down 2%

October 22, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company states: “For the full fiscal year 2024, global comparable store sales declined 2%, and consolidated net revenues increased 1% to $36.2 billion, also a 1% increase on a constant currency basis. GAAP earnings per share is $3.31, down 8% over prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share is also $3.31, declining 6% on a constant currency basis. The lower-than-expected performance for the full fiscal year was a result of pronounced traffic decline, including a cautious consumer environment, and our targeted and accelerated investments not improving customer behaviors, as well as the macro and competitive environment in China pressuring our results further.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.