Starbucks reports FY24 SSS down 2%

The company states: “For the full fiscal year 2024, global comparable store sales declined 2%, and consolidated net revenues increased 1% to $36.2 billion, also a 1% increase on a constant currency basis. GAAP earnings per share is $3.31, down 8% over prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share is also $3.31, declining 6% on a constant currency basis. The lower-than-expected performance for the full fiscal year was a result of pronounced traffic decline, including a cautious consumer environment, and our targeted and accelerated investments not improving customer behaviors, as well as the macro and competitive environment in China pressuring our results further.”

