Starbucks Reports After the Close on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Starbucks (NASD: SBUX) SBUX next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.68/share on $8.52 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Starbucks earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2022 11/3/2022 0.810 Q3 2022 8/2/2022 0.840 Q2 2022 5/3/2022 0.590 Q1 2022 2/1/2022 0.720 Q4 2021 10/28/2021 1.000

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Starbucks has options available that expire February 03rd.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the SBUX options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Starbucks's current dividend yield is 2.00%, with the following Starbucks Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.