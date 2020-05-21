US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks recoups nearly two-thirds of comparable U.S. sales as stores reopen

Contributor
Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it had regained nearly two-thirds of its comparable U.S. store sales from the prior year, as it reopened stores and modified operations due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

May 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Thursday it had regained nearly two-thirds of its comparable U.S. store sales from the prior year, as it reopened stores and modified operations due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The coffee-chain said it was tracking slightly above its expected recovery as it opened large number of outlets in the United States in the second week of May.

The company had said it expects to reopen nearly 90% of stores in June. Still, it warned on Thursday it would take time to fully recover and post positive comparable store sales growth. https://bit.ly/2LM6Zeb

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular