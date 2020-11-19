Markets
Starbucks Raises Pay For Its Baristas

(RTTNews) - Starbucks has announced a pay hike for its baristas, shift supervisors and café attendants at its U.S. outlets, reports said.

The pay rise of at least 10% comes into effect from December 14, for employees who joined the company before September 24. Moreover, for employees who have worked at company-operated location are entitled for an increase of at least 11%.

The coffee chain giant also proactively decided to raise the starting pay by 5% to attract new talents and retain the existing ones.

The president-elect Joe Biden, during his campaign had supported the minimum wage of $15, up from more-than-a-decade levels of $7.25.

Early this month, Florida has voted to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. Other states, which already approved $15 an hour wage include California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

