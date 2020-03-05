Starbucks quarterly same store sales in China to fall by about 50%

March 5 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Thursday it expects China sales at stores open for at least a year to fall by about 50% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's largest coffee chain said the epidemic could reduce its quarterly revenue in China by $400 million to $430 million.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

