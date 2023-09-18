Starbucks promotes Molly Liu to co-CEO of Starbucks China

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O has promoted Molly Liu to executive vice president and co-chief executive officer of Starbucks China, the company said on Monday.

The promotion will become effective on Oct. 2, the company said. Liu will co-lead Starbucks business in China with Belinda Wong, chairwoman and CEO of Starbucks China.

Liu has served as Starbucks China's chief operating officer since 2021.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)

