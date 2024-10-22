Starbucks price target lowered to $117 from $118 at BofA

BofA analyst Sara Senatore lowered the firm’s price target on Starbucks (SBUX) to $117 from $118 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting price targets across BofA’s restaurant industry coverage to reflect estimate changes and higher market multiples ahead of Q3 reports from the group.

