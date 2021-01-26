US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks posts bigger-than-expected drop in comparable sales

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly comparable sales as the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States kept customers at home.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly comparable sales as the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States kept customers at home.

The world's largest coffee chain said global same-store sales fell 5% in the first quarter, more than analysts' estimates of a 3.4% decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The second wave of COVID-19 infections and accompanying restrictions dented traffic at the coffee chain's stores, hampering its efforts to boost demand through product launches and wider online options.

Comparable sales declined 6% for the Americas region, compared with a 5.2% fall expected by analysts.

But in China, Starbucks' biggest growth market, comparable sales rose 5% as the company benefited from the popularity of its rewards program and the return of pre-coronavirus consumer habits.

On an adjusted basis, the Seattle-based company earned 61 cents per share.

Net revenue fell 5% to $6.7 billion, missing expectations of $6.93 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular