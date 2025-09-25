Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Plans Store Closures, 900 Job Cuts In $1 Bln Restructuring

September 25, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Thursday announced a $1 billion restructuring plan involving the closure of coffeehouses and around 900 job cuts, as part of its "Back to Starbucks" strategy."

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it estimates the $1 billion restructuring to be related to the store closures, support organization transformation, and other restructuring activities, with 90% of the expenses attributable to the North America business.

In a letter to all North America Partners, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said the overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1% in fiscal year 2025 after accounting for both openings and closures.

The company plans to end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations, company operated and licensed, across the U.S. and Canada.

In fiscal year 2026, Starbucks aims to grow the number of coffeehouses it operates. Over the next 12 months, the firm also plans to uplift more than 1,000 locations.

Niccol added that the partners in coffeehouses scheduled to close will be notified this week, and they will be offered transfers to nearby locations where possible.

The company will also offer partner care including comprehensive severance packages to those who cannot be immediately placed.

The company added that the planned job cuts will be in current non-retail partner roles.

The firm said it expects that a majority of the store closures will be completed by the end of this fiscal year.

The company further expects that a significant portion of these charges will be incurred in fiscal year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.