Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha Is Back -- but Your Favorite Seasonal Drink Now Costs More

The holiday season is near, so it's time to eat and drink all the best seasonal goodies. If you're a Starbucks fan, you may be looking forward to warming up with one of their many winter specialty drink items. Just keep in mind that it may cost you more this year.

Price increases impact your wallet

Inflation has led to an increase in prices everywhere we go. Whether it's the grocery store, your favorite restaurant, or your heating bill -- you're likely used to paying more now. But every extra expense adds up and impacts your budget.

If you enjoy sipping seasonal beverages during the winter, you may want to rework that budget a little to cover the additional costs.

Don't be surprised by higher menu prices

Specialty beverages have always been priced higher than regular menu items at Starbucks. But this year, the prices may be slightly higher compared to previous years.

Menu prices vary around the country, so we researched prices in different cities.

Here's a look at some favorite seasonal beverages available at Starbucks and what those drinks will cost you this year:

Grande Peppermint Mocha: $5.75 to $6.65

$5.75 to $6.65 Grande Chestnut Praline Latte: $5.75 to $6.65

$5.75 to $6.65 Grande Peppermint Hot Chocolate: $4.75 to $5.75

$4.75 to $5.75 Grande Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte: $5.75 to $6.65

$5.75 to $6.65 Grande Irish Cream Cold Brew: $5.25 to $5.75

These seasonal beverages will cost much more than a plain cup of joe. If these drinks help you get into the spirit and bring you happiness, don't hesitate to order them!

However, remember that these beverages come at a higher cost, and prepare your budget accordingly to avoid surprises when it comes time to pay for your order.

Four ways to make your favorite seasonal drink cheaper

If you're on a tight budget this holiday season, you may be looking for ways to lower your spending without waving goodbye to your favorite drinks. Here are a few suggestions:

Use rewards programs to your advantage: If you regularly spend money at Starbucks or other popular coffee chains, ensure you're earning rewards for that spending. These programs are free to join, and you can earn free food and drinks by being a loyal customer. Order a smaller drink: Many specialty holiday beverages are sweet and very rich. Ordering a larger beverage will cost you more money and could be a waste if the drink is too sweet for your taste preferences. Consider ordering a smaller-sized drink instead. Create a custom holiday drink: You can still get into the spirit without ordering one of the go-to seasonal beverages. It may be more cost effective to create a custom drink. For example, ordering an iced coffee and adding a flavored cold foam or a cup of coffee and a pump of flavored syrup may help you keep more money in your bank account. Make coffee at home: You might consider stocking up on coffee beans from your favorite coffee shop and making drinks at home. Keeping fun seasonal syrups creamers in stock at home will make it easier to treat yourself to something special each morning.

You deserve to treat yourself to something nice this holiday season -- and if you want to spend money on seasonal beverages, that's okay.

If you're feeling anxious about your spending and rising costs, there are plenty of ways to get creative with your coffee or holiday beverage habits so you can get into the spirit of the season while continuing to honor your financial goals.

