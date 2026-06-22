Starbucks or Dutch Bros: Which Coffee Stock Deserves Your Money?

The coffee industry continues to attract investors seeking a mix of stability and growth, with Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Dutch Bros Inc. BROS emerging as two compelling choices. Starbucks remains the dominant force in the global coffee market, backed by its extensive store network, strong brand equity and ability to generate consistent cash flows.

Dutch Bros, on the other hand, is carving out a niche as a fast-growing operator, expanding aggressively and attracting customers through its drive-thru-centric model and energetic brand appeal. While Starbucks offers the benefits of scale and operational maturity, Dutch Bros brings a higher-growth profile that could appeal to investors willing to take on more risk. As both companies work to strengthen customer loyalty and drive long-term growth, investors must determine which stock presents the more attractive opportunity today.

The Case for SBUX

One of Starbucks' biggest strengths is the clear improvement in customer traffic and comparable sales. In the second quarter, global comparable sales increased 6.2%, led by more than 7% growth in North America and the United States. Notably, transaction growth exceeded 4%, marking the strongest customer traffic performance in three years. Management highlighted that growth was broad-based across income groups, age demographics and dayparts, suggesting that the company's "Back to Starbucks" strategy is resonating with a wide range of consumers. Stronger store execution, faster service and an improved customer experience have helped bring customers back to stores and sustain demand.

Starbucks is also benefiting from the success of its loyalty, marketing and product innovation initiatives. Active U.S. Starbucks Rewards membership reached a record 35.6 million members, while the redesigned rewards program is already driving higher engagement and visit frequency. At the same time, new beverage launches, including energy refreshers, premium matcha offerings and Cold Foam innovations, continue to attract customers and strengthen afternoon demand. Management noted that brand affinity, purchase intent and customer perception of value have climbed to five-year highs, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, reinforcing Starbucks' ability to remain culturally relevant while deepening customer loyalty.

Financially, Starbucks appears to be gaining momentum after a challenging period. Revenues rose nearly 9% year over year to $9.5 billion, while earnings per share increased 22% to 50 cents, representing the company's first year-over-year EPS growth in more than two years. Improved operating leverage, disciplined cost management and stronger sales trends prompted management to raise its fiscal 2026 outlook, including guidance for at least 5% global comparable-sales growth and EPS of $2.25-$2.45. Combined with its ongoing $2 billion cost-saving program and expanding international opportunities, particularly in China and other key markets, Starbucks appears well-positioned to drive profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.

The Case for BROS

Dutch Bros continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing beverage chains in the industry. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues surged 31% year over year, while same-shop sales increased 8.3%, fueled by 5.1% transaction growth. The company has now delivered seven consecutive quarters of transaction gains, highlighting strong customer demand and the effectiveness of its value proposition. Management was confident enough to raise full-year guidance, reflecting continued momentum into the second quarter.

The company's growth engine extends beyond new store openings. Dutch Bros is successfully driving customer engagement through menu innovation, loyalty initiatives and its expanding food platform. The food rollout is exceeding expectations, with attachment rates running ahead of early test results and helping build morning traffic. Meanwhile, Dutch Rewards accounted for a record 74% of transactions, and order-ahead adoption reached 15% of sales, strengthening customer retention and convenience. These initiatives are creating more visit occasions and supporting sustainable transaction growth.

Dutch Bros also benefits from a long runway for expansion. The company opened 41 shops in the first quarter and now expects to open at least 185 locations in 2026. New stores continue to generate productivity in line with system averages, while converted locations from the Clutch acquisition are already outperforming expectations. Management remains confident in its path to 2,029 shops by 2029, supported by a deep real estate pipeline, strong brand awareness and a leadership development model that enables rapid yet disciplined growth.

Despite strong sales trends, profitability faces some pressure from rising input and occupancy costs. Management expects commodity inflation, particularly elevated coffee prices, to remain a headwind throughout 2026. In addition, the company's shift toward more build-to-suit leases is increasing occupancy expenses. While Dutch Bros expects strong revenue growth to offset much of these pressures, higher costs could limit margin expansion in the near term if commodity prices remain elevated.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for SBUX & BROS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 2.9% and 12.7%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have witnessed upward revisions.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros’ 2026 sales and earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.9% and 22.4%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have witnessed upward revisions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of SBUX & BROS

Dutch Bros’ shares have surged 20% in the past six months. Meanwhile, SBUX stock has gained 11.3%.

SBUX & BROS Stock 1-Year Price Performance



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SBUX’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple sits at 2.89X over the past year. BROS is trading at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 5.37X.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

While Dutch Bros offers a compelling growth story, Starbucks appears to be in a stronger position for investors seeking a balance of growth, profitability and stability. The company is demonstrating that its turnaround strategy is gaining traction, with improved customer traffic, stronger brand engagement and rising earnings.

Starbucks also benefits from a global footprint, a deeply entrenched loyalty ecosystem and significant financial resources that allow it to invest in innovation, store upgrades and international expansion while returning capital to shareholders.

In contrast, Dutch Bros remains heavily focused on expansion and is still navigating cost pressures associated with its rapid growth strategy. Although Dutch Bros may deliver faster top-line growth, Starbucks offers a more established business model, greater operating scale and a clearer path to sustained profitability, making it the more attractive choice for investors seeking a lower-risk opportunity.

SBUX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas BROS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.