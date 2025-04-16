Starbucks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 7% of traders were bullish, while 84% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $111,575, and 10 were calls, valued at $6,007,235.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $6.65 $6.95 $90.00 $5.0M 16.0K 7.3K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $90.00 $392.0K 16.0K 8.3K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $90.00 $172.2K 16.0K 7.5K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.0 $2.47 $2.47 $130.00 $98.8K 1.5K 400 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $90.00 $85.4K 16.0K 8.3K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Starbucks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,729,086, the price of SBUX is down -0.68% at $83.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $88. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $103. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $85. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $76.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Underperform Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.