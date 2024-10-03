Starbucks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,603,569, and 3 were calls, valued at $96,080.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $105.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 4275.2 with a total volume of 5,239.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $10.95 $11.0 $95.00 $1.1M 6.4K 1.0K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $95.00 $210.5K 2.6K 468 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $98.00 $105.0K 565 1 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.98 $1.71 $1.8 $95.00 $44.9K 554 3 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.05 $4.05 $95.00 $40.5K 6.6K 102

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Starbucks With a trading volume of 1,666,427, the price of SBUX is down by -0.63%, reaching $95.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

