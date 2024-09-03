Starbucks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $286,357 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $87,170.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $90.00 $79.0K 4.7K 868 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $90.00 $59.2K 4.7K 2.4K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.4 $97.50 $55.5K 832 125 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.4 $7.5 $97.50 $37.5K 832 50 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.45 $97.50 $32.1K 1.4K 1.3K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Currently trading with a volume of 2,702,881, the SBUX's price is down by -0.67%, now at $93.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

