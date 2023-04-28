News & Insights

Starbucks operator Alsea posts profit bump on sales boost

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

April 28, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX posted a 12% bump in net profit for the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday, its earnings boosted by increased consumption trends and price hikes.

Alsea, which operates chain outlets including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, reported a first quarter net profit of 588.23 million pesos ($32.64 million).

Revenues rose 16% from a year earlier to reach 17.67 billion pesos ($980.33 million), Alsea said. The company - which pulls in more than half of its sales in Mexico with additional operations in South America and Europe - said it saw revenues grow across the board.

Same-store sales during the January-to-March period increased 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year, while its delivery segment held steady, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, grew 6.6% during the quarter to total 3.68 billion pesos.

