Starbucks operator Alsea posts profit bump on sales boost

Updates with details from report, background

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX posted a 12% bump in net profit for the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday, its earnings boosted by increased consumption trends and price hikes.

Alsea, which operates chain outlets including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, reported a first quarter net profit of 588.23 million pesos ($32.64 million).

Revenues rose 16% from a year earlier to reach 17.67 billion pesos ($980.33 million), Alsea said. The company - which pulls in more than half of its sales in Mexico with additional operations in South America and Europe - said it saw revenues grow across the board.

Same-store sales during the January-to-March period increased 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year, while its delivery segment held steady, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, grew 6.6% during the quarter to total 3.68 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.