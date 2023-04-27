News & Insights

Starbucks operator Alsea posts 12% bump in first quarter profit

April 27, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX posted a 12% increase in its net profit for the first three months of this year, landing at 588.23 million pesos, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Alsea, which operates cafe and restaurant chains including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, said revenues rose 16% during the quarter compared to the year-ago period to reach 17.67 billion pesos.

