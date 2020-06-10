Starbucks Offers Nationwide Delivery for Its New Summer Menu

As Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announces a new focus on developing its digitally powered options, it's also offering delivery in all 48 states where both Starbucks and Uber (NYSE: UBER) Eats operate. Although the entire Starbucks menu is not available for delivery, this is another way Starbucks is connecting with its customers.

Delivering your fix

Starbucks is aiming high, trying to be everything to everyone. As customers' needs change, Starbucks is adapting, offering new ways for customers to get their orders through pickup, drive-thru, or delivery. Customers who don't want to leave their homes can can order from the Uber Eats app, which is a welcome option for many as they stay at home to avoid exposure to COVID-19. Loyalty program members who order for delivery, however, won't get Starbucks rewards. There's no delivery fee, although some menu items might be higher-priced than in stores.

Image source: Starbucks.

New summer menu options

Starbucks has introduced a new menu with summer-inspired items, such as the iced guava passionfruit drink, the unicorn cake pop, and the grilled chicken and hummus protein box. It's also featuring the s'mores Frappuccino blended beverage as a return favorite.

Another new product is the Cold Brew Concentrate, which nitro fans can purchase to brew their favored drink at home. It is available bottled online and in supermarkets. Customers can also get bottled Frappuccino chilled coffee drinks in coffee, mocha, vanilla, and caramel flavors in local supermarket refrigerators, in addition to Starbucks' regular retail line of products.

