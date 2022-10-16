Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.53

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of November to $0.53. This makes the dividend yield 2.5%, which is above the industry average.

Starbucks' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Starbucks was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 80% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Starbucks Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.34 total annually to $2.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Starbucks has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Starbucks' Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Starbucks you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

