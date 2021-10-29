Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Starbucks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$4.0b ÷ (US$29b - US$7.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Starbucks has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:SBUX Return on Capital Employed October 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Starbucks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Starbucks.

What Can We Tell From Starbucks' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Starbucks doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 38% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Starbucks is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 141% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Starbucks does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

While Starbucks isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.