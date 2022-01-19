Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.49

The board of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of February to US$0.49. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Starbucks' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Starbucks was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 64%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:SBUX Historic Dividend January 19th 2022

Starbucks Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.26 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Starbucks has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Starbucks' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Starbucks you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

