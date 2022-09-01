US Markets
Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as the coffee chain's new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Narasimhan will replace Howard Schultz, who will continue as interim chief until April of next year and will remain with Starbucks as an adviser through 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L said Narasimhan will step down as the London-listed company's CEO at the end of September.

