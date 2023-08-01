News & Insights

US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks misses quarterly sales estimates as demand wavers

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

August 01, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia and Kailyn Rhone for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, international sales in paragraph 6

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O missed market expectations for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, signaling dull demand for its coffees and cold drinks both in the North American and international markets.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company fell more than 2% in extended trading.

While Starbucks has rushed to cash in on its younger, wealthier customer base by launching new drinks in the United States, including a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew in May this year, it saw quarterly transactions climb just 1% in North America.

However, the company recorded a sharp recovery in China, with comparable sales surging 46% even as average ticket - or the average amount spent per customer on a visit - declined 1% in the quarter.

Global comparable sales at Starbucks rose 10% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' expectations for a 11.8% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

In its international segment, same-store sales rose 24%, also missing estimates of 25.7%.

Excluding items, Starbucks posted a profit of $1 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 95 cents.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Kailyn Rhone in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com; kailyn.rhone@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.