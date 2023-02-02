Starbucks misses quarterly sales estimates as China weakness weighs

Feb 2(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp
While China has largely abandoned its zero-COVID policy and began reopening in early December, customer traffic at Starbucks still remained weak owing to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.
That resulted in a 29% fall in China comparable sales for Starbucks in its first fiscal quarter ended Jan. 1, pulling total international comparable sales down 13%.
The Seattle, Washington-based company reported a 10% jump in comparable sales in North America, as a younger and wealthier coffee-loving crowd shrugged off inflationary pressures and continued to order coffees, cold drinks as well as food item add-ons.
Global comparable sales at Starbucks rose 5%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 6.75% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Josie Kao) ((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: STARBUCKS RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)
