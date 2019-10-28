Starbucks, Merck, and Cintas Are Expected to Raise Dividends

Starbucks will boost its quarterly payout by 14%; Merck has been consistent in raising its dividend in the fourth quarter; and Cintas has seen solid growth, according to IHS Markit.

Starbucks, Merck and Cintas are among the companies that IHS Markit expects to declare dividend increases this week.

The firm predicts that Starbucks (SBUX) will boost its quarterly payout by 14% to 41 cents a share, up from 36 cents currently.

“We remain committed to returning $25 billion of shareholder capital by the end of fiscal ‘20 and expect to reach nearly $21 billion by the end of fiscal ‘19,” the company’s chief financial officer, Patrick Grismer, said during an earnings call in July.

The company’s most recent fiscal year ended in September. The stock, which has a one-year return of about 45%, yields 1.7%.

Another company that Markit expects to announce a dividend increase is Merck (MRK), a large pharmaceutical firm. The stock, which yields 2.7%, has a one-year return of about 20%.

Markit forecasts that it will raise the quarterly payout by nearly 15% to 63 cents a share. It’s now at 55 cents a share.

The company has been consistent in increasing its dividend in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year and maintaining the same dividend for four straight quarters, according to a Markit research note. It added that the higher dividend would be in line with the payout ratio the company has targeted of 47% to 50%.

Last year, Merck’s payout ratio—the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends—was 44%.

Elsewhere, Cintas (CTAS), which rents and sells corporate uniforms, is expected to raise its dividend by nearly 20% to $2.45 a share, according to Markit analyst Paige Anderson.

Anderson noted in part that “the solid growth the company is experiencing makes for a strong case to increase dividends in line with the payout ratio and dividend growth rates.”

In its most recent fiscal year, the company’s payout ratio was about 27%. Last year, the company’s board declared a dividend of $2.05 a share, up 27% from $1.62.

The stock yields 0.8%, and its one-year return is about 60%.

