Starbucks' Margin Recovery Takes Shape: Can Cost Leverage Build?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is showing early signs of margin recovery, a fundamental likely to draw investor attention as the company’s turnaround begins to move beyond traffic improvement and toward earnings leverage.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, consolidated operating margin improved 110 basis points year over year to 9.4%, marking Starbucks’ first quarter of consolidated margin expansion since the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Earnings per share rose 22% year over year to 50 cents, also representing the company’s first EPS growth in more than two years. Management stated that the fiscal second quarter results support its view that top-line growth would come first, with margin and earnings growth following.



The margin improvement was led by the International segment, where operating margin expanded approximately 790 basis points to 20.3%. Starbucks noted that about half of the international margin expansion was tied to held-for-sale accounting related to Starbucks China, which temporarily reduced store operating expenses, depreciation and amortization. That benefit ended at the start of the fiscal third quarter following the China transaction close.



North America remains the area to watch. In the fiscal second quarter, segment operating margin contracted approximately 170 basis points to 10.2%, as sales leverage and cost discipline were offset by Green Apron Service investments, product and distribution cost increases, legal accruals, tariffs and elevated coffee prices. Management expects tariff and coffee pressures to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2026, while productivity improvements and cost savings are expected to build over time.



Starbucks also reiterated that it remains on track with its $2 billion gross cost-savings plan through fiscal 2028. In fiscal 2026, savings are expected to be most visible in G&A, while broader benefits across product, distribution and operating expenses are being partly offset by investments behind the Back to Starbucks strategy.

Peer Comparisons

McDonald’s Corporation MCD and Dutch Bros Inc. BROS provide useful margin comparisons as Starbucks works to convert stronger traffic into cost leverage.

McDonald’s continues to benefit from a highly franchised model, which supports a structurally stronger margin profile. In the first quarter of 2026, MCD reported an adjusted operating margin of 46% and generated more than $3.6 billion in restaurant margins. However, management stated U.S. company-operated margins as “not acceptable,” highlighting ongoing pressure from cost inflation and execution gaps despite the company’s broader franchise-led resilience.

Dutch Bros faces a more company-operated margin setup, making operating leverage more directly tied to sales growth. In the first quarter, BROS reported a company-operated shop contribution margin of 28.3%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 26% year over year to $79 million. Labor and SG&A leverage helped offset some pressure from higher coffee costs, food rollout expenses and occupancy costs.

Compared with McDonald’s and Dutch Bros, Starbucks is at an earlier stage of converting stronger demand into margin leverage. McDonald’s benefits from franchise-led scale, while Dutch Bros is using rapid sales growth to absorb cost pressures. Starbucks is emphasizing moderating cost pressures, disciplined G&A savings and benefits from its $2 billion savings plan to support North America margin recovery.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have gained 22.5% in the past year against the industry’s 7.5% decline.

SBUX’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SBUX trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.07, below the industry’s average of 3.33.

SBUX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



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SBUX’s Zacks Rank

SBUX stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.