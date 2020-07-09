US Markets
Starbucks makes face masks mandatory at all company-owned U.S. outlets

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday customers would have to wear face coverings at all company-owned U.S. stores, starting July 15, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coffee chain said certain locations where there was no local government mandate to wear face masks, customers would have other options including drive-through and curbside pickups. (https://bit.ly/2ZdSbNd)

The move by Starbucks comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States are on the rise with federal health officials recommending that all Americans over the age of two wear cloth face coverings in public.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

