Starbucks, Lowe's, and 6 Other Consumer Stocks That Could Shine in 2020

The consumer staples and discretionary sector in the S&P 500 have both lagged the broader index’s 26% gain over the past 12 months, rising only 20%. Brands are struggling to meet consumers’ quickly shifting tastes and adjust to the emerging new platforms. Still, Jefferies analyst Andy Barish thinks some consumer companies should shine better than others in 2020, if they got the recipe right.

In 2020, scale will matter more than ever, Barish wrote in a Monday note. While nimble innovators will continue to emerge in an increasingly competitive marketplace, larger companies are better positioned to win over the market share thanks to their ability to utilize technology to provide convenience to consumers as well as to improve operational efficiency.

“[Large operators] are at the forefront of digital engagement and their larger store bases allow for easier access to consumers,” Barish wrote. “These operators benefit from more marketing power and the ability to use promotions more economically, helping them to ‘break through the clutter.’”

Barish also pointed out a few trends that consumer companies will be focused on in 2020: Building a brand-rich product experience, enhancing the interaction between technology and humans, promoting healthier lifestyles, developing loyalty programs, and transforming into the low capital cost business model. The companies that can nail those trends should be able to shine.

Overall, the firm prefers discretionary stocks over staples in 2020. The Federal Reserve has signaled no planned rate cuts this year and the 10-year Treasury yields have been on the rise since early September, driven by an improving economic outlook. This could be negative to bond-proxy sectors such as consumer staples, as investors become less scared of risks and pull money out of defensive names to catch the cyclical wind. The analysis by Jefferies suggests that a 25 basis-points gain in the 10-year Treasury yields could result in about 2-3% shrinkage in the valuation of consumer staples stocks.

On the other hand, the more cyclical discretionary names should benefit from the healthy jobs market and wage gains as consumers have more money in their wallets to spend. Discretionary stocks are also trading cheaper at about 19 times forward earnings. That’s largely in-line with their historical average and at a discount to the broader market. Staples stocks, in contrast, are trading at 21.3 times forward earnings, pricier than their own historical average as well as the broader market, the team of analysts noted.

The top consumer names picked by Jefferies analysts include: Starbucks (ticker: SBUX), Energizer (ENR), Eldorado Resorts (ERI), Capri (CPRI), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Lowe’s (LOW), Guess? (GES), and Hasbro (HAS).

