Starbucks loses bid to stave off labor union in Buffalo, New York

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O on Thursday failed to fend off a labor organizing drive as employees in Buffalo, New York, voted to join a union.

Employees at one Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote counting for two other stores in the city in upstate New York was still continuing on Thursday.

