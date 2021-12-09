US Markets
Starbucks loses bid to stave off labor union in Buffalo, New York

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSAY DEDARIO

Starbucks Corp on Thursday failed to fend off a labor organizing drive https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/starbucks-union-drive-spurred-by-barista-burnout-mobile-orders-2021-12-09 as employees in Buffalo, New York, voted to join a union.

Employees at one Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote counting for two other stores in the city in upstate New York was still continuing on Thursday.

