Starbucks loses bid to delay union vote count in 3 NY stores

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O on Tuesday lost its bid with the National Labor Relations Board to delay a union election at three of the coffee chain's locations in Buffalo, New York.

The NLRB decision means that a vote count will go forward later this week for workers in those stores who have been voting by sending ballots in the mail.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ)

