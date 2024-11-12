News & Insights

Starbucks to let customers in U.S., Canada order delivery from Starbucks app

November 12, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Starbucks (SBUX) said that, as of November 11, customers in the United States and Canada – excluding Quebec – can use the Starbucks app to order delivery, powered by DoorDash (DASH). “Delivery within the Starbucks app offers convenient and seamless delivery to Starbucks customers virtually wherever they are, building on previous partnership news made in January and March of 2023, bringing Starbucks to DoorDash’s leading marketplace of consumers in the U.S. and Canada,” the company said. “With this, Starbucks customers can now order delivery from both the Starbucks and DoorDash apps.”

