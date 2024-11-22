Starbucks’ Legal Battles: Potential Financial Strain and Brand Risks

Starbucks (SBUX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Starbucks faces significant business risks due to ongoing and potential future litigation that could adversely affect its operations and reputation. These legal challenges may arise from a variety of sources, including store partners, customers, and regulatory bodies, and may involve serious allegations such as employment law violations, food safety issues, and data breaches. The financial impact of defending against such claims, even if unfounded, could be substantial, potentially leading to costly settlements and distracting management from core business activities. Furthermore, the negative publicity associated with litigation could harm Starbucks’ brand reputation and sales, exacerbating the overall risk to the company’s financial health.

The average SBUX stock price target is $102.32, implying 2.26% upside potential.

To learn more about Starbucks’ risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.