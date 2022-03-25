Starbucks Leads McDonald's, Chipotle in Rewards Members -- With Room to Grow

In its recently released first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings report, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported having 26.4 million active loyalty members in the U.S., an increase of 21% year over year. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jamie Louko tells colleague Jason Hall why the coffee titan still has "a ton" of opportunity to increase that number.

Jamie Louko: The number that stood out to me was in their most recent quarterly reports, their Q1. It was the fact that they have 26.4 million active Starbucks Rewards members. When I read that, I thought that was really, really small considering they have over 15,000 stores in the U.S. and over 5,000 stores in China. With two of those major populations, I would really think that would be a lot bigger, and then when I looked at, I compared with Chipotle and McDonald's, two other companies that do really good on the digital front. Starbucks is leading, Chipotle has about 26.5, so roughly even. McDonald's only has 21 million members, so the fact that they are leading, but I also see such a good growth opportunity going. The fact that they only have 26, maybe that's a lot and I'm just I have a weird opinion, but that seems like a pretty small amount to me considering their market.

Jason Hall: You're saying there's room to grow?

Louko: A ton.

