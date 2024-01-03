News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Launches Personal Cup Program For Drive-Thru, App Orders

January 03, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), announced that, starting Wednesday, its customers can bring their personal cups while placing order via drive-thru or Starbucks app, in an effort to cut down on waste.

Earlier, the company had offered dine-in customers to use their personal cups. Now it has expanded the program in order to cut down its waste production by 50% by 2030.

For drive-thru orders, customers should inform the barista during the order that they have brought their own clean mugs. The staff will then collect the mug at the pickup window through a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene.

A new "personal cup" option has been added on Starbucks app. The customer has to bring the mug to the store after placing order through app. The barista would then give it back to the customer with the ordered beverage through contactless vessel.

Customers will be rewarded each time with a 10 cent discount or 25 Starbucks Reward Bonus Stars for bringing their personal cup.

Starbucks said that the cups must be hygienic and clean. The baristas won't rinse the customers' cups. Also, it won't accept cups larger than 40 ounces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.