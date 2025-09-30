Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Launches New Protein Lattes, Protein Cold Foam Drinks

September 30, 2025 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), Tuesday announced the launch of new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam drinks as a part of its plan to modernize its menu with innovative, relevant and hype-worthy products.

Starting September 29, 2025, the company's latest additions such as Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, and Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew will be available for customers.

The Protein Lattes will be made using protein-boosted milk, with an option to substitute it with milk to add 12-16 grams of protein for $1 extra.

Currently, SBUX is trading at $84.54, down 1.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.