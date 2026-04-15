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Starbucks Launches ChatGPT Beta App To Inspire Drink Orders

April 15, 2026 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks has rolled out a beta version of an app within ChatGPT that makes it easier for customers to find and customize their drink orders with the help of generative AI.

To use the Starbucks app, customers can go to ChatGPT's directory and simply type "@Starbucks" to get drink suggestions tailored to their tastes or mood. While they can personalize their orders and pick out locations, they'll still need to finalize their purchases via the Starbucks app or website, keeping the loyalty program intact.

This effort is part of Starbucks' broader "Back to Starbucks" strategy to engage more customers across the U.S. The company has been working on improving how people discover drinks, introducing features like trending beverages and curated menus, especially targeting younger consumers like Gen Z, who tend to enjoy unique and customizable choices.

This is another move for Starbucks toward integrating AI after launching Green Dot Assist with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI platform. Other big brands are also trying out ChatGPT integrations to boost sales and enhance customer experiences.

This update comes as Starbucks starts noticing some positive changes, with an uptick in customer visits after a recent slump.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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