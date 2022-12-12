Starbucks Launches a New Loyalty Program

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has launched an NFT on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain and says it is seeing "unprecedented demand." Is this a fad or a way to fundamentally change loyalty for companies? Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss in the video below.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Mastercard and Starbucks. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, Polygon, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short January 2023 $92.50 puts on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.