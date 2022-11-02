Starbucks Is All Ready For The Holiday Season

Markets
(RTTNews) - Starbucks is now in holiday mode with the return of its iconic red cups and special holiday menu.

The holiday menu will make a comeback to Starbucks on November 3 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the red cups. Starting Thursday, November 3, Starbucks will celebrate the return of holiday beverages and festive foodz, as well as 25 years of the holiday cups.

The coffee chain first rolled out the cups, initially designed by Sandy Nelson in 1997, to signify the arrival of the holiday season. This year, the classic red and Starbucks green colors have accents of mint and sparkles as a nod to the Peppermint Mocha, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Additional fan favorites back on the holiday menu include the Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and returning for the second year, the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. The pastry case is also getting into the festive mode with a brand new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl and the return of Reindeer Cake Pops, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bars and Snowman Cookies.

Starbucks will also debut its annual limited-edition holiday merch lineup, which features an array of colorful cold cups, tumblers, mugs and more in a variety of holiday designs.

