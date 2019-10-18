Starbucks Holiday Flavors In Grocery Stores

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is gearing up for the upcoming holiday season by introducing its 2019 holiday flavors in U.S. grocery stores. The launch of the coffee giant's holiday line-up this year includes returning holiday favorites as well as a new item.

Customers can now take home products that are making a comeback such as Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cup and Ground Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee, and Latte K-Cup Packs.

Starbucks has introduced a new item for the upcoming season - Starbucks Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Packs.

The Starbucks At-Home Coffees range includes ground coffee and whole bean, besides instant and portioned coffee. These products were introduced under a global coffee alliance Starbucks created with Nestlé in August 2018.

Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cup + Ground Coffee is a seasonal favorite that is making a comeback for a limited time. The product is available in ground packaged coffee and K-Cup Packs.

The new Starbucks Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Pack is a holiday version of Starbucks' classic Cold Brew. These are available as cinnamon spice-flavored pitcher packs.

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee combines rich chocolate with mint. These are available in 11-oz packs.

The Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Latte K-Cup Packs are inspired by the Peppermint Mocha Caffè Latte. They come in six-count and nine-count boxes.

Starbucks VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte, available in a five-count pack, combines dairy and pure Arabica coffee for a rich, creamy flavor. Only hot water requires to be added.

Starbucks Holiday Cookie Straws are toasted, rolled wafer cookies that feature a luscious layer of rich, dark chocolate. They are available as individually wrapped cookie straws.

People who yearn for iced, ready-to-pour caffeinated drinks can choose from either the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic or the Starbucks Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha.

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic is a café-inspired drink that comes in a 40 oz. multi-serve bottle. It combines espresso and milk with the flavors of chocolate and peppermint, and comes wrapped in a festive package.

Starbucks Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha comes in a 14 oz single-serve bottle. The drink combines Starbucks espresso and milk with peppermint and chocolate flavors.

