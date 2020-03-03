Starbucks Has New Cold Beverages for Spring

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) changes its menu frequently by rotating in various seasonal limited-time offers. Some are new to the menu while others are returning favorites.

For spring, the coffee chain has three new cold beverages, including two non-dairy drinks made using coconut milk. It has also added a new take on its cold foam topping for its Nitro Cold Brew.

Starbucks has two new dairy-free seasonal options. Image source: Starbucks.

What drinks is Starbucks adding?

"We were inspired by Venice Beach and the California sun, reminiscent of a L.A. kind of vibe," said Kris Murray, product specialist for the Starbucks Beverage Research & Development team in a press release. "This concept led to colorful coconut milk beverages with a tropical twist, featuring flavors like matcha, turmeric, pineapple, and ginger."

The drinks include:

Iced Golden Ginger Drink: This yellow-colored beverage mixes ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors, shaken with coconut milk and ice.

Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink: A green drink, this one uses matcha green tea along with flavors of pineapple and ginger. It's also shaken with coconut milk and ice.

Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam: This one, which comes in at 40 calories for a grande (medium), expands the chain's Cold Foam line, which is a unique offering.

A smart strategy

The first two drinks are visually striking. They're also both dairy- and coffee-free. Offering non-dairy and non-coffee options expands the chain's customer base.

Seasonal limited-time offers drive traffic and get regulars to spend more money. These seem like clever choices that should help the chain kick off its spring business.

Daniel B. Kline owns shares of Starbucks. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.