Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

April 5 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said.

Gonzalez had reported to former CEO Kevin Johnson, who said in March he would retire as the coffee chain faces a growing unionization drive at some of its U.S. locations.

Returning to the CEO position for the third time, Schultz on Monday suspended billions of dollars of planned share buybacks, saying he could put the cash toward employees, stores and customers.

Starbucks shares closed down 4.5% at $84.12 after falling more than 3% on Monday.

When she leaves, Gonzalez will receive at least $7.5 million in severance, prorated bonuses, equity grants and other benefits, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

